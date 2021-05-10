iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Raised by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,079 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 9.2% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 55I LLC owned 1.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $182,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 213,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after buying an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,399. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37.

