iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 558.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKE opened at $283.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.71. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

