iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is 55I LLC’s 6th Largest Position

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $69,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,462 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

