iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,162.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $53.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

