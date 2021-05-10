iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,260,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $237.46. 2,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,760. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $152.40 and a 52 week high of $238.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

