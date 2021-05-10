iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $225.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

