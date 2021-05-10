iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,625,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.62. 6,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,107. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $122.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.