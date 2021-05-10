iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $68.55. 63,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,396. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.