iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $110.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

