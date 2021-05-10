iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

IJS opened at $106.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

