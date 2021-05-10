iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

