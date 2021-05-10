iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.86

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 5941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

STAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get iStar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iStar by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iStar by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.