iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $20,106,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS opened at $23.10 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

