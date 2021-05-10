ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

ITMPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

