Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.62. Itron reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

ITRI stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

