ITT (NYSE:ITT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

NYSE:ITT traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $99.74. 391,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,399. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

