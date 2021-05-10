IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IVERIC bio in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

