J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

