J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.27-9.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.676-1.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.270-9.510 EPS.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.15.

Get J2 Global alerts:

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.71. 444,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.