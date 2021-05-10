J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

JCOM stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.32. 24,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. Research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.15.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

