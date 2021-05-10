Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.980-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.78.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock opened at $156.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.90. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.