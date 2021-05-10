Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $140.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as high as $122.55 and last traded at $122.46, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.37.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

