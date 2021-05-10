Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Shares of J stock opened at $139.95 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

