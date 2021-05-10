Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 22,033 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.35% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

JEPI stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04.

