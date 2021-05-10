Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 32,157 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.47% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,970,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 198,165 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 48,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 989,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 966,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 308,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $27.54 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32.

