Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,699 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.12.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $378.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $378.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

