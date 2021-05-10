Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,586,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $111.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.83. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.36 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

