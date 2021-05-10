Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after buying an additional 544,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 337,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after buying an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after buying an additional 166,407 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NEP opened at $68.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.87%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

