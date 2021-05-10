Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIV. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE RIV opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,705 shares in the company, valued at $769,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,316 over the last ninety days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.