Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Federated Hermes worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.