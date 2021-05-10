Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,507 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $75.15 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.