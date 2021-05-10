Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.