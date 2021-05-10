Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)’s share price rose 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

