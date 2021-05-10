Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Trading Down 0.1%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. 17,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

