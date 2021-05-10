JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 0.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $14,881,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $78.45 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,922.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

