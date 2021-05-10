JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $145.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

