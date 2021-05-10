JBJ Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,284 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 19.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $88,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $102.35 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

