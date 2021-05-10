Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. Sells 9,150 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at $168,530,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74.

Shares of AROC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 901,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,958. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Archrock by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Archrock by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,058,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

