Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.