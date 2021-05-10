Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Varex Imaging in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VREX. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $24.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $961.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,299 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.