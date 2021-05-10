Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GasLog Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for GasLog in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.80 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $554.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. GasLog has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GasLog by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in GasLog by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 145,708 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

