Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KAR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,973,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.