Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PKI stock opened at $140.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

