Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SUPN opened at $29.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 546,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,358,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,699,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

