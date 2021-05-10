Jefferies Financial Group Cuts The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $195.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

CLX stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,999. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

