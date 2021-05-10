Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

