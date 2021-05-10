Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.54 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 848,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

