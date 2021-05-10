Jefferies Financial Group Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $219.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.54. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $219.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.