Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $342.55 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $157.10 and a one year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,038 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,393. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

