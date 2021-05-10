Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to “Buy”

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,134. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $147.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $850,496.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,612,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,299 shares of company stock worth $6,246,237. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

